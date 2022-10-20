Scholz: Germany to train 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers by spring

This audio is created with AI assistance

The training will take place as part of the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine, which aims to prepare about 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, AP reports, citing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"With this, we are underlining our readiness to participate in the long-term building of strong Ukrainian Armed Forces, hand in hand with our partners," said Scholz.

The chancellor also condemned deliberate Russian attacks on civilians. "(The attacks) only strengthen the determination and staying power of Ukraine and its partners."

On Oct. 17, the European Union agreed to raise its military assistance for Ukraine to 3.1 billion euros and launch a training mission to provide individual, collective and specialized training to Ukraine's Armed Forces. One of the headquarters of the mission will be in Germany.