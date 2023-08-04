Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia claims Ukraine attacks Crimea, Novorossiysk naval base

by Martin Fornusek August 4, 2023 10:16 AM 2 min read
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships take part in the Navy Day celebrations in the port city of Novorossiysk on July 30, 2023. (Photo credit: STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Aug. 4 that 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down in Crimea overnight, and two unmanned surface vessels were destroyed while attacking a naval base in Russia's Novorossiysk.

According to the ministry, Ukraine launched drones against targets on the territory of the occupied peninsula. Ten were shot down by air defense and three were eliminated through electronic warfare, Russia claimed.

Moscow claimed that there were no casualties or damage due to the alleged attack.

The same night, Russia said that two unmanned surface vessels attempted to attack a Black Sea naval base in the southern city of Novorossiysk. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that both of the unmanned boats were destroyed by Russian ships guarding the base.

Veniamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said there were no causalities or damages due to the attack.

Ukrainian authorities did not comment on the alleged incidents.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Recent weeks saw frequent reports of attacks against the occupied peninsula. On Aug. 1, the Russian occupation authorities in Crimea reported explosions around the major naval city of Sevastopol.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said that the tension between pro-Ukrainian residents of Crimea and the Russian occupation forces is rising, as the former "systematically" target Russian bases with Molotov cocktails.

The HUR also reported on the destruction of ammunition warehouses on the peninsula on July 28.

In late June, Ukraine used missiles to hit the bridges over the Chonhar Strait, connecting the peninsula to Kherson Oblast, and on July 17, the Crimean Bridge over the Kerch Strait was damaged as well.

While Kyiv does not generally claim responsibility for incidents on the occupied peninsula, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukraine will continue to attack targets in Crimea to reduce Russia's fighting capacity and "help save the lives of Ukrainians."

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
