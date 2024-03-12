SBU detains spouse of former regional official, suspected of spying for Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a woman, the wife of a former local council head in Vinnytsia Oblast, for allegedly detailing sensitive information on Ukrainian positions to Russia, the SBU announced in a press release on March 11.

The unnamed woman, whose husband represented the now-barred Party of Regions until 2015, is alleged to have attempted to provide Russia's security service with information on the positions of Ukrainian combat aircraft and helicopters, as well as air defense systems.

According to the SBU, the woman also attempted to geolocate medical facilities treating Ukrainian soldiers, as well as detailing the movement routes of military convoys to help Russia prepare missile and drone strikes on the area.

The security service claimed that a Russian strike was prevented as a result of the detainment.

The SBU's investigation also alleged that the accused spread pro-Russian propaganda and justified Russia's invasion of Ukraine on social media, using an alias.

After a search of the accused's home in Haisyn in Vinnytsia Oblast, Ukraine's Security Service seized the phones and tablets allegedly used to communicate with Russian security services.

The woman is facing five charges under Ukraine's Criminal Code. The accused faces the possibility of life imprisonment if found guilty.