Russia’s war has fully or partly ruined 183 religious sites in Ukraine.

According to the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnic Affairs and Freedom of Conscience, 183 churches, mosques, synagogues, educational and administrative buildings of Ukraine’s religious communities were fully or partly ruined by Russian shelling and strikes. Five of the 183 sites damaged by the Russian attacks are Muslim, five are Judaic, and the other 173 are Christian. The full list of ruined sites of Ukraine’s religious communities is available in Ukrainian.