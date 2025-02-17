Skip to content
US, Russian officials to meet on Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, Axios reports

by Dmytro Basmat February 17, 2025 4:27 AM 2 min read
Secretary of State, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) testifies during his Senate Foreign Relations confirmation hearing at Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A U.S. delegation is set to meet with its Russian counterparts on Feb. 18 in Saudi Arabia, Axios reported on Feb. 16, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the meeting.

The delegation, led by State Secretary Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, is set to begin negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. It was not immediately clear as to who will be a part of the Russian delegation, although one source told Axios that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was likely to attend.

Concerns have been raised about Ukraine's role in the negotiations, with European officials emphasizing that Kyiv must not be sidelined. Kyiv has not received an invitation to attend the meeting in Riyadh, with President Volodymyr Zelensky telling reporters that he found out about the meetings through media reports.

"We didn't talk about it. The media printed something. I saw that someone said that there would be a meeting in Saudi Arabia. I do not know what it is," Zelensky said on Feb. 15 during the Munich Security Conference.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelensky, denied on Feb. 15 that Ukraine will participate in an upcoming meeting between Russia and the United States in Saudi Arabia.

"There is nothing on the negotiating table that would be worth discussing," Podolyak said on Ukrainian TV, adding that "Russia is not ready for negotiations."

U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed on Feb. 16 that Zelensky would have a say in the process and mentioned the possibility of allowing European nations to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. Rubio echoed similar comments stating that Ukraine and Europe must play a role in serious negotiations with the U.S. and Russia to end the war.

Bloomberg reported on Feb. 15 that the talks in Saudi Arabia will only include U.S. and Russian officials as a means to pave the way for a potential leaders’ summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month.

The upcoming meetings come amid an official visit by Zelensky to the United Arab Emirates, with planned trips to Saudi Arabia and Turkey in the coming days.

Zelensky said he has no plans to meet with any Russian or U.S. delegations while in the Middle East.

Starmer open to deploying British troops for Ukraine peacekeeping effort
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on Feb. 16. that he did not take lightly the idea of placing British servicemen and women in harm’s way. “But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country,” he added.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Dmytro Basmat
