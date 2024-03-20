Russian troops attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast, kill 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attack on a civilian car killed two men on the road between the villages of Antonivka and Sadove in Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 20.

Antonivka and Sadove are the villages located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, which were home to around 14,000 citizens before the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank in 2022, Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

According to Prokudin, the killed men were both around 40 years old.

This is the second case of Russia attacking a civilian car on the road between these villages in recent days. Three men were injured as they came under Russian attack on March 19, the local military administration reported.

On March 19, Russian forces also dropped an explosive from a drone onto a civilian car near the village of Osokorivka, which lies on the bank of the Dnipro River. A 57-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were injured.

As of the morning of March 20, one person was killed, and five were injured due to Russian attacks over the past day in Kherson Oblast. Russian troops struck 18 cities and villages, including the regional center of Kherson, the local military administration said.