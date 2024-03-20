Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 14 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured 14 others over the past day, regional authorities reported early on March 20.

Civilian casualties were reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson Oblasts.

Six people, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, were injured in Russia's overnight attack on the Synelnykove district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to the regional governor, Serhii Lysak.

Five of the injured were hospitalized, a 47-year-old woman is in the most serious condition. Five houses were destroyed, and the power lines and gas pipeline were damaged.

Russia also attacked the city of Nikopol overnight, wounding a 27-year-old man and damaging a shop, municipal enterprise, private residence, outbuildings, and vehicles, Lysak added.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed, and five were injured due to Russian attacks over the past day. Russian troops struck 18 cities and villages, including the regional center of Kherson, the local military administration reported.

According to the report, two apartment buildings, eight houses, an administrative building, port infrastructure, and the preschool education institution were damaged.

Russian troops attacked nearly 20 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russia also launched a guided aerial bomb at the village of Kozacha Lopan at 3:45 a.m., injuring a 56-year-old man.

A Russian attack on Kupiansk carried out with Uragan rocket launchers at around 5:30 p.m. on March 19 injured a police officer, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast 136 times overnight, killing one person. According to the local administration's statement, an individual was killed as a result of airstrikes in the Velyka Pysarivka community.

Russia's attack wounded one person and damaged six buildings in the city of Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast, the local military administration reported. Twelve Russian attacks were also recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts.

Explosions were reported overnight in Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but no casualties were recorded.