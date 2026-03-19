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Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 3, injure 18 others over past day

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by Polina Moroziuk
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 3, injure 18 others over past day
Rescue workers at the scene of a Russian attack on Odesa Oblast overnight on March 19 (DSNS/Telegram)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least three people and injured 18 others over the past day, local authorities reported on March 19.

Russian forces launched 133 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which over 70 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said. It reported downing 109 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and two others were injured in Russian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia district, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Russian forces carried out 864 strikes on 41 settlements across the oblast over the past day, he added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured five others, including a child, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. In the city of Kharkiv, a man was killed and three people were injured in a drone strike, while two more civilians were wounded in nearby communities.

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In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in the Kramatorsk district, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 13 times over the past day, Filashkin added.

In Odesa, Russian forces attacked the Prymorskyi, Kyivskyi, and Khadzhibeyskyi districts of the city, injuring three people, city military administrator  Serhii Lysak reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported, adding that strikes on March 18 injured a 57-year-old woman in the region.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured four civilians, including a 16-year-old boy, regional authorities reported. Russian forces carried out more than 50 attacks on settlements across the oblast over the past day, with the heaviest shelling reported in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

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In Kherson Oblast, two people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Overnight and in the morning, Russian forces also targeted energy infrastructure in multiple regions, leaving people without electricity in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy oblasts, Ukraine's national grid operator Ukrenergo reported.

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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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