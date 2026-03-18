Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 2, injure 20 others over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 20 others over the past day, local authorities reported on March 18.

Russian forces launched 147 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which over 70 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said on March 18. It reported downing 128 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks wounded four people over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drone and aerial guided bomb (KAB) attacks have wounded six people over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported .

In the morning on March 18, Russian attacks killed one person and injured at least three in Kharkiv, according to Syniehubov. He said the attacks were preliminary drone strikes on a district in western Kharkiv.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks on an area about two hours drive southeast of Zaporizhzhia, close to the front line, killed a person and wounded another, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported .

In the northeastern city of Sumy, a Russian drone strike hit an administrative building, injuring a 16-year-old boy, the regional military administration reported. The boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the local authorities added.

A photo shared by the Sumy Oblast Military Administration showing the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on an administrative building, which injured a 16-year-old boy who was near the attack site. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces largely used first-person view (FPV) drones to attack the region, injuring a 19-year-old and a 37-year-old man, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported. The 37-year-old, a railway worker, was wounded in the Russian drone strike on transport infrastructure in an area around an hour east of Chernihiv, according to Chaus.