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Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 2, injure 20 others over past day

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by Asami Terajima
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 2, injure 20 others over past day
An elderly woman waits at a bus stop on a street covered with anti-drone netting to protect against drone attacks in the city of Izium, Kharkiv region, on March 17, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

Russian attacks across Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 20 others over the past day, local authorities reported on March 18.

Russian forces launched 147 drones against Ukraine overnight, of which over 70 were Shahed-type, the Air Force said on March 18. It reported downing 128 drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks wounded four people over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Russian drone and aerial guided bomb (KAB) attacks have wounded six people over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported .

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In the morning on March 18, Russian attacks killed one person and injured at least three in Kharkiv, according to Syniehubov. He said the attacks were preliminary drone strikes on a district in western Kharkiv.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks on an area about two hours drive southeast of Zaporizhzhia, close to the front line, killed a person and wounded another, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

In southern Kherson Oblast, three people were wounded by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported .

In the northeastern city of Sumy, a Russian drone strike hit an administrative building, injuring a 16-year-old boy, the regional military administration reported. The boy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, the local authorities added.

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A photo shared by the Sumy Oblast Military Administration showing the aftermath of a Russian drone strike on an administrative building, which injured a 16-year-old boy who was near the attack site. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, Russian forces largely used first-person view (FPV) drones to attack the region, injuring a 19-year-old and a 37-year-old man, regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus reported. The 37-year-old, a railway worker, was wounded in the Russian drone strike on transport infrastructure in an area around an hour east of Chernihiv, according to Chaus.

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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

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