Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 19 others over past day

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 19 civilians over the past day, authorities reported on March 16, following an overnight drone assault.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 211 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 194 of them. 16 drones struck ten locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 11 locations.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday as Russia launched a rush hour drone attack on Ukraine's capital.

Air raid sirens sounded at 8:26 a.m. Explosions and air defenses were heard around 20 minutes later, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. There were no reports of casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a woman died, and eight people were injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia city and surrounding areas, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 710 attacks on 34 settlements over the past day, and authorities recorded 88 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure, and vehicles.

In Kherson Oblast, five civilians were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure, damaging 12 residential buildings.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Two civilians were wounded in shelling in the villages of Oskil and Cherkaski Tyshky, while another person was injured in a drone strike in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv city.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured in Russian strikes, local authorities said. Two women were wounded in a drone strike in the Velyka Pysarivka community, while another woman sought medical care after being injured in a drone attack in the Shostka community.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured as Russian forces attacked two districts more than 10 times using artillery and drones, local authorities reported.