KI logo
War

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 19 others over past day

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 19 others over past day
Rescue services at the scene of a Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia Oblast overnight o March 16, 2026 (DSNS/Telegram) 

Russian attacks across Ukraine injured at least 19 civilians over the past day,  authorities reported on March 16, following an overnight drone assault.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 211 drones overnight, including Shahed-type attack drones. Air defenses shot down or suppressed 194 of them. 16 drones struck ten locations, while debris from downed drones fell in 11 locations.

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on Monday as Russia launched a rush hour drone attack on Ukraine's capital.

Air raid sirens sounded at 8:26 a.m. Explosions and air defenses were heard around 20 minutes later, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground. There were no reports of casualties.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a woman died, and eight people were injured in Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia city and surrounding areas, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces carried out 710 attacks on 34 settlements over the past day, and authorities recorded 88 reports of damage to homes, infrastructure, and vehicles.

In Kherson Oblast, five civilians were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Russian forces struck civilian infrastructure, damaging 12 residential buildings.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Two civilians were wounded in shelling in the villages of Oskil and Cherkaski Tyshky, while another person was injured in a drone strike in Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv city.

In Sumy Oblast, three civilians were injured in Russian strikes, local authorities said. Two women were wounded in a drone strike in the Velyka Pysarivka community, while another woman sought medical care after being injured in a drone attack in the Shostka community.

Become a member – go ad‑free

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, one person was injured as Russian forces attacked two districts more than 10 times using artillery and drones, local authorities reported.

read also

Exclusive: Ukraine has few options if Hungary keeps EU funding frozen
A top Ukrainian official said there was no “reliable alternative option” beyond the spring to keep Kyiv’s finances afloat.
The Kyiv IndependentLuca Léry Moffat
Russian attackUkraineAir defenseUkrainian Air Force
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, March 16
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Sunday, March 15
Show More

Editors' Picks