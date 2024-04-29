Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Odesa, Kharkiv, Ukraine, Missile attack
Edit post

At least 2 dead after Russian missile strike on Odesa

by Chris York April 29, 2024 7:46 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of the port of Odesa seen on Aug. 26, 2022. (Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

At least two people were killed and 17 injured in a Russian missile strike on Odesa on April 29, local officials have said.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, a missile struck residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, two people and a dog died as a result of the Russian missile attack," he said, adding: "Another eight people were injured of varying severity, including a 12-year-old boy."

In a later post on Telegram, Kiper said the the number of injured had risen to 17 and that two were in critical condition.

Media reports said one of those injured was Serhiy Kivalov, a discredited pro-Russian ally of ex-President Yanukovych, who lives in a large and ornate building in Odesa known as Kivalov's Castle.

Images posted on Telegram by Suspline media outlet showed the building on fire.

Russia partially destroys Kharkiv TV tower
Russian forces struck a TV infrastructure facility in Kharkiv on April 22, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

In Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a KAB guided bomb had struck the northeastern Kyiv district of the city.

"One woman was injured, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," he said.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians. At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.