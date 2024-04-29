At least 2 dead after Russian missile strike on Odesa

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least two people were killed and 17 injured in a Russian missile strike on Odesa on April 29, local officials have said.

According to Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper, a missile struck residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, two people and a dog died as a result of the Russian missile attack," he said, adding: "Another eight people were injured of varying severity, including a 12-year-old boy."

In a later post on Telegram, Kiper said the the number of injured had risen to 17 and that two were in critical condition.

Media reports said one of those injured was Serhiy Kivalov, a discredited pro-Russian ally of ex-President Yanukovych, who lives in a large and ornate building in Odesa known as Kivalov's Castle.

Images posted on Telegram by Suspline media outlet showed the building on fire.

In Kharkiv, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said a KAB guided bomb had struck the northeastern Kyiv district of the city.

"One woman was injured, doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," he said.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians. At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.