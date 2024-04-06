Skip to content
Governor: Russia strikes Kharkiv, at least 1 killed, 1 injured

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 4:34 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov in an interview with Ukrinform, Dec. 13, 2023. (Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Kharkiv on the afternoon of April 6, killing at least one person and wounding another one, as well as damaging civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv was attacked overnight on the same day, with Russian missiles killing seven people and wounding another 11.

Russia has recently intensified its air strikes against Kharkiv, destroying nearly all of its energy infrastructure, local officials said. The Presidential Office said on April 6 that Kharkiv "is becoming Russia's main target of strikes."

According to preliminary data published by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russia used guided aerial bombs for the afternoon attack.

Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district was hit, causing damage to civilian infrastructure, Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The number of casualties may increase as information on the consequences of the attack is being established.

Part of Kharkiv Oblast was occupied by Russian troops from the beginning of the full-scale invasion to the fall of 2022, when Ukrainian forces carried out a surprise counteroffensive.

There have been reports recently about Russia’s potential new major offensive against Kharkiv, dismissed by Ukrainian officials as part of a Russian "psychological operation."

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the contrary, said that a potential attack on Kharkiv "could not be ruled out." But he also called any attempt by the Russian forces to shortly conduct an offensive on Kharkiv a "fatal" one.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
