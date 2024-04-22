Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kharkiv, Russian attack, War, Ukraine, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russia destroys Kharkiv TV tower

by Kateryna Denisova and Elsa Court April 22, 2024 6:32 PM 1 min read
TOPSHOT - A Ukrainian Police investigator examines debis at the Kharkiv Television Tower, after officials reported a Russian strike on the tower, on the outskirts of Kharkiv on April 22, 2024. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck Kharkiv's television broadcasting tower on April 22, causing the top half of the mast to collapse.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that television infrastructure had been attacked and explosions were heard in the city at around 4:35 p.m. local time.

No casualties were reported as people sheltered during the attack, according to Syniehubov.

"There are interruptions in the digital TV signal at the moment," the governor said.

Russia also reportedly attacked the city of Vovchansk, the villages of Slobozhanske and Derhachi between 4 and 5 p.m. local time.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

While Kharkiv is at particular risk because of its proximity to Russia, lying less than 30 kilometers from the border, stocks of air defense are low across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on April 16 that Russia managed to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast in a missile strike on April 11 because Ukraine had run out of missiles for its defense.

Bloomberg: Russia does not have capability to launch offensive on Kharkiv
Western officials do not believe that Russia has the capability to launch a new attack on Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv “without a major replenishment of Russian troops,” Bloomberg reported on April 16.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:59 PM

Russia claims to have captured Novomykhailivka, Ukraine denies.

The situation in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast is "tense but under control," Yaroslav Chepurnyi, spokesperson of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade told the Kyiv Independent on April 22, after Russia claimed to have captured the village earlier in the day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.