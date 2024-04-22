Russia destroys Kharkiv TV tower

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kharkiv's television broadcasting tower on April 22, causing the top half of the mast to collapse.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that television infrastructure had been attacked and explosions were heard in the city at around 4:35 p.m. local time.

No casualties were reported as people sheltered during the attack, according to Syniehubov.

"There are interruptions in the digital TV signal at the moment," the governor said.

Russia also reportedly attacked the city of Vovchansk, the villages of Slobozhanske and Derhachi between 4 and 5 p.m. local time.

Russia recently intensified attacks against Kharkiv, using missiles, glide bombs, and drones to destroy energy infrastructure and kill civilians.

At the end of March, Russia destroyed all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, leaving Ukraine's second-largest city without a stable power supply.

While Kharkiv is at particular risk because of its proximity to Russia, lying less than 30 kilometers from the border, stocks of air defense are low across Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on April 16 that Russia managed to destroy the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Oblast in a missile strike on April 11 because Ukraine had run out of missiles for its defense.