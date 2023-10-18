Russian strike on Kharkiv injures 1, causes power outages

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the industrial district of Kharkiv on Oct. 18, injuring one person and causing problems with the electricity supply, local officials reported.

"Kharkiv targeted by strikes again. There are some problems with the light, but the services began their work on stabilizing the power supply right after the attack," Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported at around 12 p.m.

He later clarified that Russia targeted the industrial areas of the city with a missile strike.

According to Governor Oleh Syniehubov, a 67-year-old woman suffered shrapnel injuries as a result of the attack and has been hospitalized.

Prior to the strike, the Air Force issued a warning of a ballistic missile threat in eastern regions, namely in Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, lies only around 30 kilometers south of the Russian border. Both the city and the surrounding oblast suffer regularly from Russian strikes.