Zelensky's office denies report that victory plan includes ceasefire along existing lines

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 15, 2024 1:42 PM 2 min read
A view of the sunset over the right bank of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 27, 2023. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An advisor for President Volodymyr Zelensky denied a news report suggesting Zelensky's new victory plan will include a partial ceasefire, calling it a "fake."

Zelensky has said he will present the United States with a plan for Ukraine's victory later this month during a meeting with Biden.

Responding on Sept. 15 to an article published by Germany's Bild newspaper, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn told Ukrainska Pravda, that the claim was untrue.

"Bild spread a fake," Lytvyn said. "Bild has not seen the victory plan, and of the few people who are currently involved by the president in the preparation of the Victory Plan, none of them spoke to Bild."

"Ukraine is against any freezing of the war, and this is said at all levels of the Ukrainian leadership. And it is important for us that the United States supports Ukraine's Victory Plan, not capitulation or freezing," Lytvyn said.

He added that the United States would be the first partner presented with the plan.

Officials have so far been tight-lipped about the plan's details.

Last month, Zelensky said that Ukraine's operations in Kursk were part of his plan for victory.

The other aspects of the plan include Ukraine's participation in the global security infrastructure, pressuring Russia to end the war through diplomatic means, and an economic aspect, Zelensky said without revealing further details.

Ukraine is preparing for a second peace summit, following its inaugural global peace summit in Switzerland in June where Russia was excluded.

Kyiv has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference.

Kyiv has repeatedly rejected any ceasefire or temporary break in hostilities, saying it would only provide a window of opportunity for Russia to regroup its forces.

Zelensky to present US with victory plan in September
Speaking at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ongoing Kursk incursion was one of the parts of this plan.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
