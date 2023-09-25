Russian strike hits kindergarten, residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery hit a kindergarten, an industrial building, and multiple homes in the center of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the regional administration reported on Sept. 25.

The attack took place in the afternoon and information about casualties has not yet been clarified, the authorities said.

The administration declared that "Chasiv Yar is now one of the most dangerous places" in Donetsk Oblast and encouraged civilians to evacuate as "a matter of survival."

Located near Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar was once home to over 13,000 people. Local officials have long urged any civilians left in the town to leave.

On Sept. 9, two foreign volunteers were killed and two more were hospitalized when their car was struck by Russian shelling while driving through Chasiv Yar.

On May 9, Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed in a Russian rocket strike on the edge of the town.