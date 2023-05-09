Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

AFP journalist killed by Grad rockets in Chasiv Yar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 9:29 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed when Russia launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar on May 9, the news agency reported.

According to AFP, the attack happened at around 4:30 p.m. local time on the outskirts of the city.

The AFP team, which included Soldin, was with Ukrainian soldiers when Russia started launching Grad rockets at the city.  

The 32-year-old video journalist was killed when a rocket struck close to where he was sheltering, AFP wrote. The rest of the team was unharmed.

Chasiv Yar is located to the west of Bakhmut, the city which has seen the most intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion.

"The whole agency is devastated by the loss of Arman," AFP chairman Fabrice Fries wrote.
"His death is a terrible reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists every day covering the conflict in Ukraine."

Asami Terajima, reporter at the Kyiv Independent, knew Soldin and said, "He was the bravest journalist, spending more than a month each time in Donbas — he went on mission after mission, producing extremely rare video content both from within and near Bakhmut."

Both foreign and Ukrainian journalists have figured among the casualties since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.

On April 26, La Repubblica correspondent Corrado Zunino was injured and his fixer Bohdan Bitik was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.