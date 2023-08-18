Russian strike against village near Kherson kills 1, injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike against a village near Kherson on Aug. 18, killing an elderly man and injuring two other civilians, local officials reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that Russian forces launched the attack at around 8 p.m. local time, killing a 72-year-old man.

A 73-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man were injured. Both have received medical attention on the spot, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Several residential houses were damaged in the attack, the prosecutors reported.

Overnight on Aug. 18, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast's settlements of Bilozerka and Dniprovske, wounding a woman, the regional prosecutor's office wrote. Houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, and a local church were damaged, reads the report.