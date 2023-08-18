Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian strike against village near Kherson kills 1, injures 2

by Martin Fornusek August 18, 2023 10:49 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against a village near Kherson, Aug. 18, 2023. (Source: Prosecutor General's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a strike against a village near Kherson on Aug. 18, killing an elderly man and injuring two other civilians, local officials reported.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that Russian forces launched the attack at around 8 p.m. local time, killing a 72-year-old man.

A 73-year-old woman and a 93-year-old man were injured. Both have received medical attention on the spot, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Several residential houses were damaged in the attack, the prosecutors reported.

Overnight on Aug. 18, Russian forces attacked Kherson Oblast's settlements of Bilozerka and Dniprovske, wounding a woman, the regional prosecutor's office wrote. Houses, farm buildings, gas pipelines, and a local church were damaged, reads the report.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
