Russian state media: Partisans target collaborator in Melitopol.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 23, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions reported in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on March 23 were the attempt of Ukrainian partisans to blow up a Russian collaborator's car, according to Russian state-controlled media.

An improvised explosive device was allegedly planted on the car of a "police officer" in Melitopol who was later hospitalized.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the illegal occupation administration in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported him to be in "stable" condition.

According to Russian state-controlled media, the collaborator targeted by Ukrainian partisans is a man named Serhii Skovyrk.

Several collaborators in Russian-occupied areas have met similar fates since the start of the invasion.

Most notable was Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the illegal occupation administration in Kherson Oblast, who died in a car accident along with another collaborator on Nov. 9.

Serhii Moskalenko, a collaborator who oversaw the detainment and torture of Ukrainians in Kherson Oblast, was killed in a car explosion on March 17.

Survivors of Russian torture chamber in Kherson share stories of abuse (VIDEO)
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
