Russian shelling of Sumy Oblast injures three teenagers

Russian forces attacked seven communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on June 15, injuring three teenagers, one of whom has been hospitalized, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported in a post on Facebook.

According to the administration, the Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Hlukhivska, Esmanska, Sveska, Mykolaivska, and Seredyno-Budska border communities came under Russian fire 21 times over the course of the day. Over 98 explosions were recorded.

The communities were targeted by multiple different weapons, including mortar attacks, artillery, grenade launchers, and airstrikes, the administration said.

The three teenagers, aged 13, 16, and 17, were injured from Russian shelling in the Hlukhivska community. One of them was hospitalized, while the other two were treated for injuries on site.

Despite being liberated from Russian troops in April 2022, border communities in Sumy Oblast are subjected to daily shelling by Russian forces stationed across the border.