Governor: Russian shelling hits Nikopol, again

Russian troops attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery overnight on July 23, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The attack damaged three residential buildings and three household facilities, Lysak said. A power line and a car were hit as well, he added.

There were no casualties, according to Lysak.

The governor also said the nearby Marhanets community was under attack but did not provide further details.

Nikopol, a city with a pre-war population of over 115,000 residents, has been constantly shelled by the Russian troops.

The city sits across the Dnipro River from the Russian-controlled Enerhodar in neighboring Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, located in Enerhodar, has been occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022.

Nikopol lies on the bank of the Kakhovka Reservoir, which has dried up after Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on June 6.

The dam breach has resulted in a large-scale environmental and humanitarian disaster in southern Ukraine and caused water supply issues in Crimea and four Ukrainian oblasts, including Dnipropetrovsk.