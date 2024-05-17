Skip to content
Russian proxy: Drones target Sevastopol in third attack this week

by Abbey Fenbert May 17, 2024 5:59 AM 1 min read
View into one of the bays of Sevastopol, Feb. 14, 2024, in occupied Crimea. Illustrative purposes. (Ulf Mauder/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea came under attack for the third night in a row, occupation authorities reported on May 17.

Dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval drones targeted Sevastopol and nearby Balaklava in the early hours of May 17, causing partial blackouts, Mikhail Razvozhayev the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, claimed via Telegram.

Debris from a falling drone hit the Sevastopol substation, Razvozhayev said. Equipment at the substation had to be shut down, triggering the power outages.

Russian air defense units destroyed "dozens" of UAVs and over five naval drones using small arms, Razvozhayev claimed.

No casualties were reported. Razvozhayev said that emergency services are monitoring the situation and technicians are working to restore the power supply.

The is marks the third attack in two days against occupied Sevastopol. Occupation officials and local Telegram channels reported attacks on Russia's Belbek military airfield outside Sevastopol overnight on May 15 and later that evening.

The partisan group Atesh said that the attacks damaged the airfield's main missile and artillery depot.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Opinion: Ukraine’s naval drones are taking over the Black Sea
Russian forces have encountered a new enemy in the Black Sea: Ukraine’s arsenal of naval kamikaze drones. These deceptively small unmanned vehicles have targeted Russia’s Black Sea Fleet since September 2022, picking off Russian battleships one by one. The latest of Ukraine’s maritime conquests was…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrii Kharuk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
10:07 PM

Moldova to hold referendum on joining EU in October.

The European Council agreed to open accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova last December. Chisinau has moved closer to Europe over recent months amid repeated warnings that the Kremlin is attempting to carry out a destabilization campaign inside the country's borders.
8:34 PM

Russian attack on Kherson injures 2.

Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring two people, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported on May 16.
MORE NEWS

