Russian proxy: Drones target Sevastopol in third attack this week

This audio is created with AI assistance

The port city of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea came under attack for the third night in a row, occupation authorities reported on May 17.

Dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval drones targeted Sevastopol and nearby Balaklava in the early hours of May 17, causing partial blackouts, Mikhail Razvozhayev the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, claimed via Telegram.

Debris from a falling drone hit the Sevastopol substation, Razvozhayev said. Equipment at the substation had to be shut down, triggering the power outages.

Russian air defense units destroyed "dozens" of UAVs and over five naval drones using small arms, Razvozhayev claimed.

No casualties were reported. Razvozhayev said that emergency services are monitoring the situation and technicians are working to restore the power supply.

The is marks the third attack in two days against occupied Sevastopol. Occupation officials and local Telegram channels reported attacks on Russia's Belbek military airfield outside Sevastopol overnight on May 15 and later that evening.

The partisan group Atesh said that the attacks damaged the airfield's main missile and artillery depot.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.