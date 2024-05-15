Skip to content
Russian proxy: Missile attack causes fires, explosions in occupied Sevastopol

by Abbey Fenbert May 15, 2024
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
A missile attack on occupied Crimea the night of May 15 caused explosions and fires in the city of Sevastopol, according to occupation authorities and Russian media outlets.

Russian air defense units "repelled a massive attack" against Sevastopol overnight on May 15, the Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed via Telegram.

Wreckage of an intercepted missile hit private businesses, Razvozhayev said. No casualties have been reported.

Explosions were heard in the city and fires are still burning near the Belbek military airfield, local residents told the Russian Telegram news channel Astra.

Authorities reportedly shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge amid the missile attack.

Ukrainian forces previously attacked the Belbek airfield with Scalp/Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles on Jan. 31, damaging at least three Russian military aircraft.

In recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Media: Russia no longer using Crimean Bridge to supply front lines
The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula, and has long been a crucial supply route for the Russian military in Ukraine.
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.