Edit post

Explosions rock Sevastopol, Belbek military airfield under attack

by Olena Goncharova May 16, 2024 1:55 AM 1 min read
A satellite image of the area around the Bay of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at the Belbek airfield in northwest Sevastopol in the evening of May 15, several Telegram monitoring channels reported. Explosions were also heard in Sevastopol, Simferopol, Dzhankoi and Hvardiiske.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel claims that the Belbek airfield was attacked and a fuel depot caught fire as a result of the strike, according to eyewitnesses. Earlier on May 15, explosions were heard in the city and fires werel burning near the Belbek military airfield, local residents told the Russian Telegram news channel Astra.

Russian-installed head of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said the Sevastopol rescue services "has not recorded any damage to civilian infrastructure at the moment."

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed five ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

Russian authorities regularly claim to have downed Ukrainian missiles and drones without reporting damage, though later reports at times emerge showing military targets or infrastructure that appear to have been struck.

Author: Olena Goncharova
