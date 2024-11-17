Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Berlin, Russian opposition, Yulia Navalnaya, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin
Edit post

Russian opposition holds anti-war march in Berlin

by Martin Fornusek November 17, 2024 5:40 PM 3 min read
Russian opposition politician in exile Ilya Yashin attends an anti-war demonstration they organized on Nov. 17, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. They were demanding an end to the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. (Axel Schmidt/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A march organized by Russian opposition exiled leaders Yulia Navalnaya, Vladimir Kara-Murza, and Ilya Yashin in protest against Russia's war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's regime began in Berlin on Nov. 17.

The event's participants are calling for Russia's withdrawal from Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and to try Putin as a war criminal, Deutsche Welle reported.

The event, which had been planned in advance, took place the same day as Russia launched one of its largest strikes on Ukrainian cities and the energy grid, killing and injuring civilians.

While the German police estimated the initial number of participants to be 1,800, the independent news outlet Meduza counted up to 6,000-7,000 people. The march moved from the Potsdamer Platz (Square) to the Brandenburg Gate, ending the procession at the nearby Russian embassy building. Navalnaya, Kara-Murza, and Yashin were in attendance.

Russian opposition politicians in exile Yulia Navalnaya (C), Vladimir Kara-Murza (L), and Ilya Yashin (R) attend an anti-war demonstration they organized on Nov. 17, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. They were demanding an end to the rule of Russian President Vladimir Putin and an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. (Axel Schmidt/Getty Images)

Navalnaya took up a more visible public role after the death of her husband, Alexei Navalny, in a Russian penal colony in February. She has directly accused Putin of being responsible for her husband's death.

Kara-Murza and Yashin, who were jailed in Russia as political prisoners, were released on Aug. 1 in a large-scale prisoner swap between Moscow and the West.

Videos shared by the media show participants waving both Ukrainian and blue-and-white Russian opposition flags and chanting "No to war," "Putin is a murderer," and "Russia without Putin." Others held banners with pro-Ukrainian statements, such as "Ukraine's victory is also ours" and "We stand with Ukraine."

According to Deutsche Welle, an incident broke out when two participants brought the tricolor of the Russian Federation to the march, leading to angry protests from other demonstrators.

"Putin is not Russia. Russia is us. We are against the war, against aggression. We support free, peaceful Russia," Yashin said in a speech.

Russian opposition leaders have denounced the war and Putin's regime but have also come under criticism from Ukraine for calling for reduced sanctions against Russia as a whole, urging instead more targeted measures against the leadership.

Asked in an interview with the German outlet Zeit whether it is correct to supply arms to Ukraine, Navalnaya responded: "It's difficult to say. The war was unleashed by Vladimir Putin, but the bombs are hitting Russians too."

"All Russian troops must be withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine immediately. The war must end immediately," she added.

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, called the march "dignified and inconsequential" and a "PR campaign whose target group is not the Russian population, but German media and politicians."

Opinion: The Russian opposition needs to stop blaming Putin and start confronting Russia’s violent imperial legacy
“What’s the point of a world without Russia in it?” asked a well-known politician, now a wanted war criminal, back in 2018. A less prominent Russian figure echoed this sentiment in 2024, though less threateningly, when he remarked, “The disintegration of Russia would be a catastrophe, not only for
The Kyiv IndependentAndrew Chakhoyan
Author: Martin Fornusek
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:03 PM

Musk mocks Zelensky for comments about Ukraine's independence.

The billionaire reposted a modified excerpt from Zelensky's interview with the Suspilne broadcaster shared on X by the @visegrad24 account, which read: "The U.S. cannot force us to 'sit and listen' at the negotiating table. We are an independent country."
11:46 AM

Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.
1:57 AM

Iran denies claims its UN envoy met with Elon Musk.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Nov. 16 dismissed reports about a meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, who is also a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.