Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attack, Missiles
Edit post

Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine, fire, casualties reported in Kyiv

by Dmytro Basmat November 17, 2024 6:27 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Illustrative image: A Ukrainian-made Neptune-derived cruise missile is fired from an unspecified location on April 5, 2019. (Presidential Office of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17.

Multiple loud explosions were reported in the capital Kyiv between 6:30 and 7:15 a.m. local time, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground. Further explosions were also heard in the cities of Kropyvnytskyi, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Odesa, and Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitshko said that as a result of falling drone debris, an apartment on the fourth floor of five-story residential building caught fire in the Pechersk neighborhood of the city. At least one person was injured in the attack.

Ukraine's Air Force issued the air raid alerts across all regions the country around 6 a.m. local time, warning of the attack.

Multiple cruise, ballistic and hypersonic missiles were reportedly launched from the Black Sea, as well as Russia's Astrakhan Oblast and Krasnodar Krai, toward multiple regions. Russian attack drones are also present within multiple cities across the country, including Kyiv.

Ukraine's Air Force reported earlier in the night that Tu-95 strategic bombers took off from the Russian airfields of Olenya in Murmansk Oblast. Later in the night, the War Monitor Telegram channel reported that a total of 17 Tu-95 strategic bombers were in flight, with seven taking off at the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast.

In recent months, Russia has primarily focused on large-scale drone attacks to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses in cities across the country. The Ukrainian Air Force previously said that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

While missile attacks are a common occurrence in Ukraine eastern oblasts, most Ukrainian regions have largely been spared from large-scale Russian missile attacks on infrastructure in recent months.

Russia producing thermobaric drones, capable of causing ‘terrifying’ civilian harm, AP reports
Thermobaric warheads create a wave of high pressure and heat that is capable of penetrating thick walls, AP reported. The damage caused by thermobaric attack drones would cause damage that would be “simply terrifying” for civilian populations to endure, including collapsed lungs, crushed eyeballs, a…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:57 AM

Iran denies claims its UN envoy met with Elon Musk.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Nov. 16 dismissed reports about a meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, who is also a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.