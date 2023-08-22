Russian official claims drones shot down near Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defense forces shot down two attack drones on the night of Aug. 22.

The announcements followed reports that explosions had been heard in the city, forcing all Moscow's airports to close.

Sobyanin said that one drone was intercepted over Krasnogorsk and the other was shot down near Chastsy.

According to Sobyanin, emergency services are working at the scene. No casualties have been reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for the attacks, and said that two additional drones were intercepted over Bryansk Oblast.

Moscow has reported an increasing number of drone attacks over the past few weeks. An attempted strike on Aug. 18 allegedly caused debris to fall near the Moscow Expocentre.

Two drone strikes on July 30 and Aug. 1 caused damage to the high-rise "Moscow City" building, where several Russian ministries are located.