Occupation government: Russian forces intercept missile attack in Crimea

Air defense was at work near a shipyard in the city of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 4, Sergey Aksyonov, head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Ukraine's Crimea, wrote on Telegram.

Debris from one of the intercepted missiles fell onto one of the dry docks, Aksyonov added. There are no reported casualties.

Kyiv hasn't commented on the incident yet.

Russia has occupied Ukraine's Crimean peninsula since it annexed it in 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the peninsula and Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.