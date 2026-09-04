Russian non-stop drone raids on Kyiv continue as 6 killed, 56 injured across Ukraine in last 24 hours

Russian attacks killed at least six people and injured at least 56 others across Ukraine over the past day, Ukrainian authorities said on Sept. 4.

In Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, which has faced near-constant Russian drone attacks for more than a week, 13 people were injured. Six people, including one child, remained hospitalized in the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia launched 121 Shahed-type attack drones against targets across Ukraine, half of them jet-powered models, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 103 Russian drones and other munitions of various types. Russian strikes were recorded at 15 locations, while debris from downed Russian drones was found at six locations, the Air Force said.

In the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks wounded five residents, local authorities said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian strike targeted the Bohdanivka community in the Pavlohrad district, causing a fire and damaging a vehicle. Two police officers were killed, while another law enforcement officer was hospitalized in serious condition, according to local authorities.

A 20-year-old man was injured in the Pavlohrad district. In the Nikopol district, four people were injured in Russian attacks, one of them seriously, according to regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha.

In the city of Dnipro, a 27-year-old man was killed and nine people were injured in overnight strikes. A 20-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition, while five other men remained hospitalized in moderate condition, according to local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, one person was killed and eight others were injured in Russian attacks, according to local authorities.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured in Russian attacks on the villages of Pisky-Radkivski and Postolne, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Odesa Oblast, Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure killed at least one person and injured at least five others, including a child, local Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In Sumy Oblast, two women were injured in separate Russian drone attacks targeting residential buildings, according to local authorities.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and four others were injured in Russian attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia and settlements in the Zaporizhzhia district. Russian forces launched 890 artillery, drone and air strikes on 49 settlements across the oblast, according to regional authorities.