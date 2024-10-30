Russian attack on Kharkiv kills child, injures at least 29

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked a residential neighborhood in the city of Kharkiv late in the evening on Oct. 30, killing a child and injuring at least 29 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with a high-explosive FAB-500 bomb, Syniehubov said.

The attack hit a 9-story building, destroying the entryway from the first through fifth floors, the State Emergency Service reported. Fires are being extinguished in several apartments and rescuers are searching for more victims who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

Several injured people, including a child, have already been pulled from the debris, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks for over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. In recent months, Moscow has intensified aerial strikes, often targeting densely populated neighborhoods.

A Russian bombing on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark which has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.

An overnight attack just hours later killed four people and destroyed several homes.