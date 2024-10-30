Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv kills child, injures at least 29

by Abbey Fenbert October 31, 2024 12:47 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A multistory apartment building in Kharkiv damaged by a Russian bomb on Oct. 30, 2024. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked a residential neighborhood in the city of Kharkiv late in the evening on Oct. 30, killing a child and injuring at least 29 people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to preliminary data, the attack was carried out with a high-explosive FAB-500 bomb, Syniehubov said.

A child was killed, and 29 people were injured.

The attack hit a 9-story building, destroying the entryway from the first through fifth floors, the State Emergency Service reported. Fires are being extinguished in several apartments and rescuers are searching for more victims who may be trapped beneath the rubble.

Several injured people, including a child, have already been pulled from the debris, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv has suffered relentless Russian attacks for over the past two years of Russia's full-scale war. In recent months, Moscow has intensified aerial strikes, often targeting densely populated neighborhoods.

A Russian bombing on Oct. 28 damaged the Derzhprom building (the State Industry Building), a historic landmark which has been under enhanced UNESCO protection since 2022.

An overnight attack just hours later killed four people and destroyed several homes.

Kharkiv’s historic Derzhprom skyscraper becomes latest victim of Russian bombardments
Late on Oct. 28, an explosion rang out in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Situated just over 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Russian border, loud explosions have become part of daily life in Kharkiv as Russia continues to attack the city with drones, missiles, and aerial
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Most popular

News Feed

3:28 PM

Kremlin denies Russia-Ukraine talks on halting energy strikes.

The denial comes a day after the Financial Times reported that Ukraine and Russia are resuming discussions about halting the strikes on each other's energy infrastructure after the talks abruptly ended in August following Ukraine's Kursk incursion.
3:08 PM

Slovak PM interviewed by top Russian propagandist.

Talking to the propagandist sanctioned by Western countries, the prime minister of a NATO and EU member country discussed several topics, including the Nord Stream pipeline explosions and the supposed Western fatigue over the support of Ukraine.
10:26 AM

Russian hackers targeting US officials, Microsoft warns.

Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard has been sending out highly targeted phishing emails to U.S. individuals working in government, academia, defense, and non-governmental organizations, Microsoft warned on Oct. 29 in a blog post.
