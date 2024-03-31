Skip to content
Russian missile strike injures 5 in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2024 7:30 PM 1 min read
An inscription that reads "Every day is closer to victory. We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine" is seen on a billboard on May 23, 2023 in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian missile strike injured at least five in Kharkiv Oblast on March 31, local authorities reported.

"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on a village in the Zmiiv district of our region," wrote Serhii Melnyk, head of the Kharkiv military garrison, on his Telegram channel. There are five known victims, he added.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. The city has come under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Moscow has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, according Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

On March 29, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported that Russian troops had destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during a recent large-scale attack.

Other recent attacks in Kharkiv include a March 30 attack, in which a glided projectile injured one person, and an attack on March 27 in which a glide munition killed a civilian and injured at least 19 others, including four children.

Centrenergo: Russia’s March 22 strike destroys biggest power plant in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian troops destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during the recent large-scale attack, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported on March 29.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
