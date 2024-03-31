Russian missile strike injures 5 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike injured at least five in Kharkiv Oblast on March 31, local authorities reported.

"In the afternoon, the enemy launched a missile attack on a village in the Zmiiv district of our region," wrote Serhii Melnyk, head of the Kharkiv military garrison, on his Telegram channel. There are five known victims, he added.

Kharkiv has been at the forefront of Russian strikes since the outbreak of the full-scale invasion. The city has come under several deadly attacks over the winter as Russia launched mass missile strikes against Ukraine.

Moscow has recently intensified its attacks against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, destroying a thermal power plant and all the electrical substations in Kharkiv, according Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

On March 29, the state-owned energy company Centrenergo reported that Russian troops had destroyed the Zmiiv thermal power plant in Kharkiv Oblast during a recent large-scale attack.

Other recent attacks in Kharkiv include a March 30 attack, in which a glided projectile injured one person, and an attack on March 27 in which a glide munition killed a civilian and injured at least 19 others, including four children.