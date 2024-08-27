3 Poltava Oblast residents injured in Russian Aug. 26 attack die in hospital

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three out of the five residents of Ukraine's Poltava Oblast injured in a mass Russian attack on Aug. 26 have died in the hospital, Governor Filip Pronin announced on Aug. 27.

Russia launched what Ukraine's Air Force called the largest attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on Aug. 26, striking 15 oblasts across the country.

Excluding the latest casualties, seven civilians had been killed and over 40 injured across Ukraine.

The five Poltava Oblast residents were injured early on Aug. 26 when Russia targeted an industrial facility in the region.

Later the same day, drone debris damaged a house in the Lubny district, injuring a woman.

Poltava Oblast lies in central Ukraine, bordering Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Kyiv oblasts.