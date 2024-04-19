Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast port injures civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack against Odesa Oblast on April 19, injuring a civilian and damaging port infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound, the governor said.

Kiper did not specify the exact location of the strike. No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's southern regions, namely Odesa Oblast, are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A missile attack on April 10 killed at least six people, regional officials reported at the time.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 29 injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.