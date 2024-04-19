Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Missile attack, Odesa Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian missile attack on Odesa Oblast port injures civilian

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2024 4:22 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: Odesa on the Black Sea in the early morning on Feb. 24, 2024. (Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack against Odesa Oblast on April 19, injuring a civilian and damaging port infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

The victim was hospitalized with a shrapnel wound, the governor said.

Kiper did not specify the exact location of the strike. No further details were provided at the moment.

Ukraine's southern regions, namely Odesa Oblast, are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A missile attack on April 10 killed at least six people, regional officials reported at the time.

A Russian missile strike on Odesa on March 29 injured at least five people, including three children, according to local officials.

UPDATE: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 8, including children, injure over 30
Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles in the morning of April 19, killing at least eight people, including two children, and injuring at least 34 others, local authorities reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
