Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kills 1, injures 6

by Abbey Fenbert April 19, 2024 6:28 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles the morning of April 19, killing a woman and injuring at least six others, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Lysak said that a woman in the region's Synelnykivskyi district was killed in the attack. He also reported that the attacks caused a fire at a five-story building in Dnipro, partially destroying the building and injuring at least six people. More victims may be trapped under the rubble.

Russia launched groups of Shahed drones and missiles overnight on April 18-19 at multiple regions, including the far-western oblasts of Lviv, Rivne, and Ivano-Frankivsk.  

A series of explosions were reported in Dnipro shortly after 5 a.m. local time, according to the news outlet Suspilne.

A Kyiv Independent correspondent reported that at least two Russian missiles struck the city, and that critical infrastructure was damaged.

Russia has targeted Dnipro's critical infrastructure and residential areas in multiple attacks in the past weeks. A missile strike on April 14 injured 12 people, including a teenage boy.

A March 22 attack on the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station, caused at least $3.5 million in environmental damage.

Explosions were also reported in Odesa at around 5:18 a.m.

Moscow has recently intensified its missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's critical infrastructure, launching large-scale attacks on energy facilities across the country on March 22 and 29.

Ukraine war latest: Russian missile launchers, radar stations destroyed in Crimea, Ukraine ups production of Bohdana howitzers
Key developments on April 18: * Ukraine destroys missile launchers, radar stations at Russian military airfield in Crimea, says Military intelligence * Reuters: Ukraine says Russia’s use of illegal tear gas on battlefield is increasing * Zelensky: Ukraine to produce 10 Bohdana howitzers this mon…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
IMF: Ukraine needs $42 billion in budget support for 2024.

Speaking in Washington, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was "confident" this would be achieved but added that fully addressing the country’s economic problems would require ending Russia's full-scale invasion.
US House Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

"We're going to do what's necessary to make sure the national security bill gets over the finish line," House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said. "It's not Johnson's foreign aid package. It's America's foreign aid package in terms of meeting our national security needs."
