Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian state media: Nagorno-Karabakh forces begin to hand over weapons, military equipment

by Rachel Amran September 23, 2023 1:07 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The armed forces of Nagorno-Karabakh have begun to hand over weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles, Russian state-controlled media reported on Sept. 22, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“In pursuance of the agreements reached, the armed formations of Karabakh have begun the surrender of weapons under the control of Russian peacekeepers,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry claims that more than 800 units of small arms and anti-tank weapons, six units of armored vehicles, and about 5,000 rounds of ammunition were retrieved. Additionally, Russian peacekeepers were reported to have delivered 50 tons of humanitarian supplies for the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh, including through the Lachin corridor.

Earlier today, Hikmet Hajiyev, a foreign policy advisor to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, suggested in an interview with Reuters that ethnic Armenian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh would receive amnesty in exchange for laying down their arms.

Hajiyev also stated that some individual groups and units of the Armenian defense forces have pledged to continue fighting, although he did not consider them to be a "big security challenge."

Following the 24-hour offensive launched by the Azerbaijani military on Sept. 19 in Nagorno-Karabakh, a ceasefire was brokered with the condition that the Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Forces be disbanded and disarmed.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters; Abrams to arrive next week
Key developments on Sept. 22: * Ukrainian military strikes Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters * Media: US to send small number of ATACMS to Ukraine * Zelensky addresses Canada’s parliament as Trudeau pledges more aid * Biden: ‘Next week, the first Abrams tanks will be delivered to Ukraine.’…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk







Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.