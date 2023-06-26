Russian media: Criminal case against Prigozhin allegedly still open

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities have not closed the criminal case against Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his armed rebellion is still being investigated, Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on June 26, citing an unnamed source in law enforcement.

On the morning of June 24, Prigozhin launched an armed rebellion aimed at Moscow. Wagner Group occupied two major Russian regional cities before unexpectedly ending the rebellion on June 25.

Shortly after Prigozhin claimed that Wagner's rear camps were attacked by the Russian regular army, announcing a "march for justice," Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal investigation into him.

Following Prigozhin's negotiations with Belarusian dictator Aleksandr Lukashenko that led to Wagner's retreat, the Kremlin pledged to close the case against the mercenary boss who was set to leave for Belarus.

However, Prigozhin's whereabouts can not be verified except for his departure from Rostov-on-Don on the evening of June 24. Prigozhin's press office allegedly told RTVI that Wagner's boss "sends his regards" and would answer all questions "when he is in normal contact."

According to the Institute for the Study of War's June 24 update, the details of the deal between Prigozhin and the Kremlin are still unclear in public sources beyond speculation and gossip.