Russian lawmaker threatens to 'blow up half of Finland,' says country turning into 'second Ukraine'

A member of the Russian State Duma accused Finland of becoming "a second Ukraine" on June 27, warning that Moscow has the military might to destroy half the country.

The threats came a day after Finland announced plans to partner with the U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin to build Europe's first maintenance center for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the city of Tampere.

Finland's leaders "are leading the country into an abyss," Aleksey Zhuravlyov, first deputy chair of Russian State Duma Defense Committee, told the pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet Gazeta.Ru on June 27.

"They continue escalation, trying in every possible way to anger Russia. We, of course, will not succumb to provocations, but we will strengthen our defense on this very significant section of the border. Even now, I assure you, we have enough military equipment concentrated there to blow up half of Finland."

Zhuravlyov accused Finland of "gradually turning into a second Ukraine" following its decision to join NATO in 2023.

Finland took a hard line against Moscow following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, abandoning its longstanding policy of neutrality and becoming a member of NATO in response to Russian aggression. The Nordic country shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border with Russia and has strengthened its defense ties with Western allies since the war began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to Finland's NATO accession by warning that Helsinki was now "going to have problems."

Since then, Finland has significantly scaled up its defense posture amid allegations of escalating Russian provocations. The border with Russia has been closed since 2023, and Helsinki has accused Moscow of orchestrating hybrid operations and expanding its military infrastructure along the border.

A June 26 investigation concluded that Russia is significantly building up its military presence on the NATO border — including near Finland, Norway, and the Baltic states — in preparation for a potential war with the Alliance.

Finland also recently voted to lift is long-time ban on nuclear weapons, allowing the country to receive, transport, and facilitate the movement of nuclear arms on its territory as part of allied defense. The new measure takes effect on July 1.

Zhuravlyov, known for hawkish views, has previously threatened Finland with "annihilation." In his remarks on June 27, he claimed Finland had "suffered more than any other European state" because of its break with Russia.