News Feed, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Helicopter, Ukraine, War, Russia-Ukraine border
Russian helicopter, tanks reportedly destroyed in fighting across border in Kursk Oblast

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2024 11:38 PM 2 min read
A Kamov Ka-52 Alligator military helicopter takes part in a military aviation competition in Russia's Krasnodar region on March 28, 2019. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Vitaly Timkiv/AFP via Getty Images)
The crowd-sourced monitoring website DeepState shared pictures on Aug. 6 appearing to show a downed Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter and two destroyed tanks amid reports of a cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast.

Earlier, Ukrainian authorities in Sumy Oblast said that troops in the area had downed a Russian helicopter, two drones, and a ballistic missile. The announcement coincided with reports of intensified Russian attacks in the oblast.

The photos, which could not be independently verified, came after Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Ukrainian soldiers launched attacks across the border.

Russian Telegram channels said earlier in the day that a sabotage and reconnaissance group with heavy equipment had entered the oblast, which is located across the border from Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed around 5 p.m. local time that up to 300 soldiers of Ukraine's 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, equipped with tanks and armored vehicles, had allegedly attacked Russian units near the border settlements of Nikolaevo-Darino and Oleshnya in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine's 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade has not commented on these claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Earlier in the day, Aleksey Smirnov, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Russian border guards "prevented a border breakthrough" in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

There were conflicting reports from Russian authorities about an evacuation order in the area, which the local administration of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry dismissed as "fake information."

In March, three anti-Kremlin Russian armed groups units launched incursions into Belgorod and Kursk oblasts from Ukraine, allegedly resulting in clashes with Russian forces in several settlements. The incursions were immediately followed by relentless Russian attacks on the regional capital of Sumy and the region.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

