Russia claims Ukraine attempted to break into Kursk region, Kyiv hasn't commented

Aleksey Smirnov, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that the Ukrainian military tried to break into the territory of the region on Aug. 6.

Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, that has been experiencing daily Russian attacks since the liberation of its parts in April 2022.

Russian pro-war Telegram channels wrote that a sabotage and reconnaissance group with heavy equipment had allegedly entered Kursk Oblast in the morning.

Smirnov claimed that Russian border guards "prevented a border breakthrough" in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on these claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Andrii Kovalenko, the head of an anti-disinformation department at the National Security and Defense Council, said that Russia "doesn't control the border."

"Russian military commanders lie about controlling the situation in Kursk Oblast," he wrote in the Telegram post.

In March, three anti-Kremlin Russian armed groups units launched incursions into Belgorod and Kursk oblasts from Ukraine, allegedly resulting in clashes with Russian forces in several settlements.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence, confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that anti-Kremlin militias' raids made Moscow "change plans" on a possible new attack in Ukraine's northern sector.