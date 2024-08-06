Skip to content
Kursk Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, Sabotage, War
Russia claims Ukraine attempted to break into Kursk region, Kyiv hasn't commented

by Kateryna Denisova August 6, 2024 1:29 PM 1 min read
A sign for Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Aleksey Smirnov, the governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that the Ukrainian military tried to break into the territory of the region on Aug. 6.

Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, that has been experiencing daily Russian attacks since the liberation of its parts in April 2022.

Russian pro-war Telegram channels wrote that a sabotage and reconnaissance group with heavy equipment had allegedly entered Kursk Oblast in the morning.

Smirnov claimed that Russian border guards "prevented a border breakthrough" in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.

The Ukrainian military has not commented on these claims, which cannot be independently verified.

Andrii Kovalenko, the head of an anti-disinformation department at the National Security and Defense Council, said that Russia "doesn't control the border."

"Russian military commanders lie about controlling the situation in Kursk Oblast," he wrote in the Telegram post.

In March, three anti-Kremlin Russian armed groups units launched incursions into Belgorod and Kursk oblasts from Ukraine, allegedly resulting in clashes with Russian forces in several settlements.

Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson of Ukraine's military intelligence, confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that anti-Kremlin militias' raids made Moscow "change plans" on a possible new attack in Ukraine's northern sector.

Ukraine hit oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, General Staff reports
Ukrainian forces struck the oil depot Logistics Center №43 in the village of Vozy in Russia’s Kursk Oblast overnight on July 30, the General Staff reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

1:10 PM

US seeks to confiscate ex-PM Lazarenko's money for Ukraine.

The U.S. Justice Department wants to confiscate $200 million from Ukraine's ex-Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko in favor of Ukraine, Mary Butler, the department's senior official, said in an interview with the Voice of America published on Aug. 5.
