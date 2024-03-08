Russian forces strike Kherson, injuring 7-year-old

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kherson, injuring a seven-year-old boy, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported via Telegram on March 8.

According to the post, the boy was wounded after an aerial bomb struck his home. A medical team took him to the hospital where he was diagnosed with "an explosion injury and contusion."

Earlier this week, a drone attack in the city of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast injured a husband and wife. A drone reportedly dropped an explosive onto the couple's home, damaging the building.

The 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman received blast injuries.

Just a day before, Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district of the region, killing a 67-year-old woman.

Authorities also reported that a 55-year-old woman, who was seriously injured by a Russian attack against the village of Chorne in the Kupiansk district on Feb. 15, died in the hospital on March 5.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the Fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.