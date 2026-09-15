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Russian forces kill 11, injure 64 across Ukraine over past day, hit diesel locomotive close to Polish border

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by Yuliia Taradiuk
Russian forces kill 11, injure 64 across Ukraine over past day, hit diesel locomotive close to Polish border
A diesel locomotive that was hit in western Volyn Oblast, close to the Polish border, on Sept. 15, 2026. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Ukraine)

At least 11 people were killed and 64 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day as a diesel locomotive was hit in western Ukraine, close to the Polish border, local authorities said on Sept. 15.

According to the State Emergency Service, a diesel locomotive caught fire in western Volyn Oblast, which borders Poland, following a Russian strike overnight on Sept. 15.

Emergency services put out the fire, and no one was injured.

Previously, on Sept. 13, a Russian drone struck the locomotive of a Kyiv–Warsaw train near Ukraine's border with Poland, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) reported. The train was about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Polish border.

Alongside the attack near the Polish border, Russian forces launched 200 Shahed-type attack drones, including jet-powered versions, on Sept. 15, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 187 drones, while strikes were recorded at seven locations. Debris from downed drones fell at three locations, the Air Force said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian attack on the agricultural enterprise's warehouses in Pryluky killed three people and injured 15, governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed, and 12 were injured as Russian forces attacked settlements in the region 32 times over the past day, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed, and one was injured by Russian attacks, Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Regional Defense Council, said.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, over the past day, Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv and the surrounding regions, killing one person and injuring 16 others, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks in the region killed one person and injured 11 others, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast killed one person and injured nine people over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported, according to the reports published on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

In southern Odesa Oblast, Russia launched "a mass attack on civilian infrastructure", Governor Oleh Kiper said. He added that residential buildings, logistics facilities, and port and transport infrastructure were targeted. No casualties were reported.

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Civilian casualtiesUkraineRussiaRussian attackUkrainian RailwaysZaporizhzhia OblastKharkiv OblastKherson OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastChernihiv OblastOdesa OblastVolyn Oblast
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Yuliia Taradiuk

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Yuliia Taradiuk is a Ukrainian reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has been working with Lutsk-based misto.media, telling stories of Ukrainian fighters for the "All are gone to the front" project. She has experience as a freelance culture reporter, and a background in urbanism and activism, working for multiple Ukrainian NGOs. Yuliia holds B.A. degree in English language and literature from Lesya Ukrainka Volyn National University, she studied in Germany and Lithuania.

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