Russian forces attack multiple oblasts over past 24 hours, killing 5, injuring 7

Russian forces attacked multiple oblasts in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing five people and injuring seven others, according to local authorities' reports.

Four people were killed and three were injured in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Two of the deaths were the result of attacks on the city of Toretsk, one in Avdiivka, and one in the village of Torske.

Kherson Oblast was shelled 61 times over the past 24 hours, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote.

The city of Kherson was shelled four times. Ten shells struck a residential quarter of the city and a medical facility.

One person died as a result of the attacks, Prokudin wrote.

The city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast was shelled around 5 a.m., Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported, resulting in property damage to a non-residential building. The city was shelled twice during the day on April 3.

The village of Dvorichna was attacked "at least" 48 times, and the village of Zapadne 36 times with rocket and barrel artillery, tanks, mortars, and aviation.

A 28-year-old man in the Chuhuiv district was hospitalized for light injuries following the shelling of the city of Vovchansk and the village of Vovchanski Khutory.

Russia shelled three communities overnight in Sumy Oblast, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Three people were injured in the city of Seredyna-Buda, while the administration building and the House of Culture were damaged.

Four strikes were recorded in the Esmanska municipality, but there were no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast was hit with three targeted airstrikes, 44 artillery strikes, and three drone attacks overnight, the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ten reports of destruction and damage to residential buildings, apartments, and commercial buildings were recorded. There were no casualties.

Seventeen Iranian-made Shahed drones were detected over Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts overnight, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported.

Thirteen were destroyed over Odesa Oblast and one over Mykolaiv Oblast.

No shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv Oblast, Kim wrote.