Russian drone attack on Kherson injures 5, including children

by Kateryna Denisova June 26, 2024 8:53 PM 1 min read
A "Kherson" city sign stands at the entrance to Kherson, Ukraine, on Oct. 3, 2023. (Yurii Stefanyak/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on June 26, injuring five people, including two children, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Two sisters, aged 12 and 15, suffered multiple injuries after a Russian drone dropped explosives, the governor said. Children were hospitalized with head injuries in moderate condition.

Three other people also sought medical help after the attack, Prokudin said.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv Oblast town injures at least 4
Russian troops hit the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on June 26 with a guided aerial bomb. Nine people suffered in the attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
