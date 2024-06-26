Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russian attack, guided bomb
Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv Oblast town injures at least 4

by Kateryna Denisova June 26, 2024 5:49 PM 1 min read
Famous Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko is seen in front of a destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Derhachí, Kharkiv Oblast, on Sept. 20, 2022. (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian troops hit the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on June 26 with a guided aerial bomb. Nine people suffered in the attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The Russian guided bomb damaged houses, causing a fire at an outbuilding, according to Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Four people were hospitalized with explosive injuries, and four more people, including three children, suffered from shock, the police said.

Moscow has intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

A Russian attack on a residential building and an enterprise in Kharkiv on June 22 killed three people and injured over 50, according to the local authorities.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
11:02 PM

CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which took a long time, CNN wrote.
9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
