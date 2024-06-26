Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv Oblast town injures at least 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the town of Derhachi in Kharkiv Oblast on June 26 with a guided aerial bomb. Nine people suffered in the attack, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The Russian guided bomb damaged houses, causing a fire at an outbuilding, according to Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Four people were hospitalized with explosive injuries, and four more people, including three children, suffered from shock, the police said.

Moscow has intensified attacks against Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as well as Kharkiv Oblast, with the use of missiles, glide bombs, and drones, destroying energy infrastructure and killing civilians.

A Russian attack on a residential building and an enterprise in Kharkiv on June 22 killed three people and injured over 50, according to the local authorities.