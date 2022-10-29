Russian Defense Ministry: Drone attack damages minesweeper, dam in Sevastopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed Ukraine for sending nine drones to the Russian-occupied port city of Sevastopol in the early morning of Oct. 29.

Ukraine’s government hasn't commented on the alleged attack.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that all nine drones were downed by its Black Sea Fleet.

Local Telegram channels earlier posted videos of a flying object shot down in the night sky, around 4 a.m. local time.

The reported attack comes two months after Russian naval headquarters in Sevastopol were targeted multiple times by drone attacks, which caused damage to the buildings on July 31 and Aug. 20.