News Feed, Russia, War, Courts, Russian Courts, Murder
Russian court sentences soldier for killing 4 other servicemen, Mediazona reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn February 11, 2025 3:02 AM 2 min read
Russian soldiers patrol a street on April 11, 2022, in Volnovakha in Donetsk Oblast. The picture was taken during a trip organized by the Russian military. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Corporal Nikita Posmetukhov was sentenced to life in prison on Feb. 10 by Russian authorities for shooting four other Russian soldiers in November 2023, Mediazona reported.

Russian troops have deserted or sabotaged operations as Russia presses on with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine for over three years with high casualties, using so-called "meat wave" tactics to gain ground.

Posmetukhov was allegedly angry with a captain who imposed disciplinary measures and threatened to transfer him to an assault unit, according to a document provided Mediazona.

The Southern District Military Court did not officially describe the incidents as the case proceeded behind closed doors. The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the details of the incident as outlined by Mediazona.

The soldier is accused of killing the patrolmen of a command bunker which Posmetukhov entered after having a drink. The accused allegedly killed Junior Sergeant Vladimir Glazyev in the bunker, according to findings by Mediazona.

After the incident, Posmetukhov allegedly entered a dugout and shot Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Klyukin, Captain Mikhail Trubin, and Private Vladimir Petrichenko while they were sleeping.

At the conclusion of the closed-door trial, Posmetukhov was found guilty of killing two or more people "for official activities and out of hooligan motives," and charged with "violent actions against military command in the context of an armed conflict" under the Russian criminal code.

As Russia presses on with its war against Ukraine, Russia has lost over 850,000 troops and high equipment losses.

Russian soldiers wounded in war in Ukraine receive treatment, rehabilitation in North Korea, ambassador says
Treatment for the Russian military in North Korea is provided free of charge in “the best hospitals and sanatoriums.”
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
