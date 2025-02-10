Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 850,490 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 10, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian troops cover their ears while firing an M777 howitzer near Bakhmut on May 17, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast. (Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 850,490 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 10.

This number includes 1,170 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,001 tanks, 20,813 armored fighting vehicles, 36,638 vehicles and fuel tanks, 22,879 artillery systems, 1,273 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,059 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 24,623 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

