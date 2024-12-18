Russian bombers detected in Alaskan air defense zone

This audio is created with AI assistance

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported on Dec. 18 that it had detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The ADIZ as a designated stretch of international airspace that necessitates the identification of all aircraft for national security purposes.

NORAD reported that the Russian planes remained in international airspace and did not breach U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace. Such events occur "regularly," the agency said.

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency confirmed the presence of Tu-95MS bombers near Alaska, saying that the flight was part of a planned operation.

These aircraft are the same type as those Russia uses to carry out large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

A number of similar incidents occurred earlier this year. U.S. and Canadian fighter jets on July 25 intercepted Russian and Chinese military aircraft in the ADIZ. NORAD also reported tracking four Russian warplanes in the zone in mid-August.

The incidents underscore ongoing tensions surrounding the strategically significant Arctic region, where both Russia and NATO members continue to assert their presence.