Russian bombers detected in Alaskan air defense zone

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 18, 2024 10:19 PM 1 min read
A Russian Tupolev Tu-95 flies over Moscow during the general rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow, Russia, 07 May 2022 (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported on Dec. 18 that it had detected and tracked four Russian military aircraft operating within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

The ADIZ as a designated stretch of international airspace that necessitates the identification of all aircraft for national security purposes.

NORAD reported that the Russian planes remained in international airspace and did not breach U.S. or Canadian sovereign airspace. Such events occur "regularly," the agency said.

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency confirmed the presence of Tu-95MS bombers near Alaska, saying that the flight was part of a planned operation.

These aircraft are the same type as those Russia uses to carry out large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine.

A number of similar incidents occurred earlier this year. U.S. and Canadian fighter jets on July 25 intercepted Russian and Chinese military aircraft in the ADIZ. NORAD also reported tracking four Russian warplanes in the zone in mid-August.

The incidents underscore ongoing tensions surrounding the strategically significant Arctic region, where both Russia and NATO members continue to assert their presence.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
5:53 AM

Oscars shortlist includes two Ukrainian documentaries.

The Ukrainian documentaries “The Porcelain War” and “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” have been shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards, the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Dec. 17.
