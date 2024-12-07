This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Canada, Arctic, Russian aggression
Edit post

Canada to strengthen Arctic cooperation with US amid rising Russian threats

by Olena Goncharova December 7, 2024 7:34 AM 2 min read
U.S. Army Special Forces and Danish special operators from the Jaeger Corps learn how to load and unload snowmobiles onto a CH-47G Chinook at the Yukon Training Area at Fort Wainwright military base in North Pole, Alaska, Friday, February 23, 2024. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canada unveiled a renewed Arctic strategy on Dec. 6, aiming to bolster regional security in response to growing threats from Russia.

The plan includes closer cooperation with the United States, the appointment of an Arctic ambassador, and the establishment of new consulates in Anchorage, Alaska, and Nuuk, Greenland. Ottawa emphasized the urgency of addressing Russian aggression, China's ambitions, and the impacts of global warming, which could open new shipping routes.

Canada plans to initiate Arctic security talks with foreign affairs ministers from other northern nations and strengthen coordination on scientific research in the region. Ottawa will also push forward boundary negotiations with the United States over the Beaufort Sea and complete the implementation of a boundary agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark concerning Hans Island (Tartupaluk).

Canadian officials raised alarms about Russian activity in the Arctic, highlighting its modernization of infrastructure and military capabilities. The policy document noted that the Canadian Forces station in Alert, Nunavut, is closer to Russia's air force base at Nagurskoye than Iqaluit is to Ottawa or Toronto is to Winnipeg.

"The North American Arctic is no longer free from tension. Canada must work even closer with its closest ally, the United States, to maintain a secure North American homeland," the document said, according to CBC.

Canada’s Arctic spans over 4.4 million square kilometers but remains sparsely populated and under-surveyed, with only 16% of its waters adequately mapped.

Russia claims drone attacks on Murmansk Oblast 1,500 km from Ukraine
Russian regional authorities claimed on Sept. 11 that Murmansk Oblast behind the Arctic Circle came under a drone attack, necessitating temporary flight restrictions.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:32 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 3, injures 17, including 6-year-old boy.

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing two people and injuring 17, including a six-year-old boy, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The death toll rose to three on Dec. 7 when rescuers recovered another body from the rubble.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.