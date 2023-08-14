US detects Russian military aircraft in Alaskan air defense zone

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. military has detected and tracked four Russian warplanes flying in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) late Aug. 13 and on the morning of Aug. 14, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported.

According to NORAD, the planes remained in international airspace and did not violate U.S. or Canadian airspace. The Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, the report clarified.

NORAD defined ADIZ as a "stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security."

Earlier today on Aug. 14, two Danish F-16 fighter jets were sent to intercept two Russian borders flying close to Danish and Dutch airspace over the North Sea, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

In a similar incident on the same day, British Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian Tu-142 bombers flying north of Scotland, according to the British Defense Ministry.