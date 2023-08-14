Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US detects Russian military aircraft in Alaskan air defense zone

by Martin Fornusek August 14, 2023 9:48 PM 1 min read
A Tupolev Tu-142 M3 maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft, right, is flanked by two Sukhoi Su-33 fighter jets during a fly past on the Russian Navy day in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 28, 2019. (Photo credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. military has detected and tracked four Russian warplanes flying in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) late Aug. 13 and on the morning of Aug. 14, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) reported.

According to NORAD, the planes remained in international airspace and did not violate U.S. or Canadian airspace. The Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ occurs regularly and is not seen as a threat, the report clarified.

NORAD defined ADIZ as a "stretch of international airspace that requires the ready identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security."

Earlier today on Aug. 14, two Danish F-16 fighter jets were sent to intercept two Russian borders flying close to Danish and Dutch airspace over the North Sea, the Danish Defense Ministry said.

In a similar incident on the same day, British Typhoon jets were scrambled to intercept two Russian Tu-142 bombers flying north of Scotland, according to the British Defense Ministry.

Belarus Weekly: Helicopters violate Polish airspace; Wagner moves closer to border
Tensions rise after Belarusian helicopters cross into Polish territory, the country’s state border service said on Aug. 1. Poland also alleges that around 100 Wagner mercenaries are transferred closer to the Suwalki Corridor, bringing tensions to a new high. Subscribe to the NewsletterBelarus…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.